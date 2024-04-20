Imran Khan Recalls Quitting Acting After The Failure Of Katti Batti

Advertisement

Imran Khan has recently intrigued his fans with the announcements that he might make his acting comeback. The actor, who made a smashing debut in Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na, was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti, also starring Kangana Ranaut. The film did not perform well at the box office and was also critiqued. Years later, the actor confessed that the failure of the movie aided his decision to quit films.

Imran Khan says he quit films because his heart was not in it

In an interview with Film Companion, Imran Khan shared how he started resenting the film industry once he got to know that everyone seems to care only about monetary aspects. He argued that the actors, publicists, PR, and managers are only concerned with the box office collection of a movie. He realised that his school of thought for acting was not driven by money and so he stepped away.

The actor was asked if it was highlighted after the failure of Katti Batti to which he agreed. The Luck actor said, “Yes. At that moment I didn’t consider it in that way and I never said, ‘Okay, on this day, I’m done, I quit.’ It was kind of a process of a week becoming a month, a month becoming three and becoming a year, and a year becoming two where I said, ‘Okay, I won’t do this because my heart’s not in it.”

Imran Khan on having financial security for being able to afford to quit

Imran Khan also shared what gave him the confidence to quit films and explore different paths. He stated that he was fortunate enough to have the financial security. The actor said, “Effectively I spent my 20s, working and building and setting up a career. In my 30s, that ended up not being the thing that I felt like focusing on. Life took me in another direction.”

He added that in recent years, he has been able to focus on himself. He concluded by saying, “Effectively these past 10 years I have spent kind of grappling with the larger questions of who am I, what do I want to do, what do I want to be. A series of life circumstances led me to a place where I was not getting the fulfillment.”