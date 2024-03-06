Advertisement

Imtiaz Ali is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film. The film stars Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role. Ahead of the film’s release, the director has opened up about the common notion of the comeback of Bollywood.

Advertisement

Imtiaz Ali says cinema can never end

Imtiaz Ali was among the guests at the session of FICCI Frames. Following the session, the director spoke to DNA about the revival of Bollywood. When asked about Hindi cinema coming back to life, the filmmaker said, “Main dus baar sunn chuka hoon, ab Bollywood nahi chalega. Jab main aaya tha industry mein logo ne kaha tha 'Ab khatam ho gaya theatre, ab nahi chalega.”

Advertisement

A file photo of Imitiaz Ali | Image: Imtiaz Ali/Instagram

He continued that the same thing was said when cinema transitioned into colour. He added, “Even before that, when VCR came people said the same things. When colour television came, there was a similar opinion.” However, he concluded that till the time people like him are alive, cinema can never die. He concluded, “Logo ne kaha hai kai baar ki 'Cinema bandh ho jayega', magar cinema bandh hua nahi, kyuki hum jaise dreamers hai jo dekhte bhi hai and banate bhi hai.”

Imtiaz Ali on why he decided to release Chamkila on OTT

Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming release Chamkila will debut on digital not on big screens. Explaining the reason behind the same, the filmmaker told the publication that he made the film even more cinematic as he was making it for OTT. He said, “When I make a movie, I'm seeing it on the big screen only. I decided to make it more cinematic because this is going on OTT.”

Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila | image: Screengrab

The Jab We Met hitmaker added, “When I pick a movie to watch on OTT, I pick the most cinematically rich film. So I wanted Chamkila to be like that.” Premiering April 12, Chamkila charts the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila, often referred to as the “Elvis Presley of Punjab''. Shot in real locations, the film promises to transport the audiences to the vibrant and rhythmic world of Punjab's folk music, right to the rustic Akhadaas (live music performances in villages) where Chamkila’s voice would once roar. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot, Chamkila’s wife and singing partner.