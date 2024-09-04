sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Attacks | Georgia High School Shooting | Emergency Row | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |

Published 16:14 IST, September 4th 2024

Imtiaz Ali Hints At Reuniting With Laila Majnu Director, Pushpa Fame Fahadh Faasil Roped In?

As per reports, the actor and the director have already met a few times and the Pushpa fame is set to make his Bollywood debut in film directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Fahadh Faasil to collaborate with Imtiaz Ali
Fahadh Faasil to collaborate with Imtiaz Ali | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

16:14 IST, September 4th 2024