Amar Singh Chamkila has become one of the most-watched movies on Netflix, according to the latest trends. The film is a biopic of the Punjabi singer who was shot dead at the age of 27 for his choice of lyrics and songs. In the Netflix film, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has shown the struggles and rise of the singer who was just a factory worker. While the film gained praise for various aspects, one of the things that won people's hearts was it was a straightforward story of Chamkila without glorifying him. Now, Imtiaz Ali has reacted to the same.

Imtiaz Ali on not glorifying Chamkila

Talking to Midday, Imtiaz Ali said, "I never thought I would make a biopic. However, in Chamkila’s story, there were so many things I felt I should address since they’ve been hidden from the audience."

He added, "However, when depicting someone’s life, you should have the liberty — not to change the facts, but to represent all aspects of them. If you don’t show the mistakes they made, then what’s the point of glorifying them? I do not like those biopics that endlessly glorify the person they are based on. That becomes very boring."

Chamkila was not a 'neat and clean person': Imtiaz

In the same interview, Imtiaz Ali further justified his take on not glorifying the Punjabi singer and said in his biopic he wanted to show the human side of Chamkila.

He said, "Chamkila is a case in point as there was this kind of dual response from the audience towards him. I felt that I had to present the human side of Chamkila. I did not set out to make him come across as this neat and clean person, which he was not."

He added, "This is also because I knew a few intrinsic good qualities of him. I was very sure of them. He didn’t come across as a star; rather as a servant of the masses. He’s a deeply humble man, coming from the most disadvantaged background. He never threw a tantrum. He always agreed to everything that anyone asked him to do. And that’s how he lost his life because he couldn’t say no to the audience. He was that kind of guy and we understand. He has flaws."

Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, is currently streaming on Netflix. The singer was killed in an unresolved assassination along with his wife and singing partner Amarjot Kaur.