Updated April 4th, 2024 at 21:46 IST

Imtiaz Ali Opens Up About Creative Clashes With AR Rahman: The Only Point Of Conflict...

Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman are back together for Amar Singh Chamkila and say that their connection goes beyond a simple director-composer equation.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Imtiaz Ali-AR Rahman
Imtiaz Ali-AR Rahman | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
One is a director, the other a composer. And together Imtiaz Ali and A R Rahman, the duo behind hit albums such as Rockstar, Highway and Tamasha, are just two music aficionados jamming together. They are now back together for Amar Singh Chamkila and say that their connection goes beyond a simple director-composer equation. Imtiaz even went on to say there has never been a point of conflict between them except one.

Imtiaz Ali-AR Rahman’s professional equation

When asked if there are any creative clashes between them when they are working together, Imtiaz replied in negative. The director told PTI, “No, never. I never argue with Rahman sir. The only point of conflict has been that I like something that he's made, and he thinks it's not good. This has happened two-three times.” 

 

Rahman, on his part, said things can always be improved further and he has no hesitation in revisiting his compositions even if he has given it to the director to be used in the movie. This is true of Ali as well as of Mani Ratnam, the man who introduced Rahman to the world with Roja in 1992.

“If I’ve time, I tell them, ‘I’ll give you something better’. Then they say, ‘This is better, thanks’. For me, time is the biggest resource and gift, because you can get anything back, you can’t get time. In this, we had a bit of time to rethink one of the songs, which was a repeat song, ‘Vida Karo’,” Rahman said.

AR Rahman on his association with Hindi films

Other than Chamkila and Maidaan, Rahman has Aanand L Rai’s new film Tere Ishk Mein and a silent film, Gandhi Talks in his kitty. 

Rahman has worked on consecutive Hindi movies after a long time and said he never went away. “I never feel like I’m taking a break or anything because all the songs are my ambassadors, whether it's Roja, Bombay, Taal, Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha or Raanjhanaa. Sometimes, it’s nice to take a break and do other things in life. I don’t want to get stuck with just film soundtracks. You have to learn about life,” Rahman said.

(with inputs from PTI)

Published April 4th, 2024 at 21:46 IST

