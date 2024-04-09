Advertisement

Imtiaz Ali, who is currently promoting his film Amar Singh Chamkila, starring actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, recently picked between the iconic characters Geet from Jab We Met and Veronica from Cocktail. The director, who is the writer of both the films mentioned above chose Kareena over Deepika and gave a quirky response to justify his pick.

Imtiaz says Kareena is better than Deepika

In a recent interview with FM Canada, the filmmaker was asked “Kareena in Jab We Met or Deepika in Cocktail, a better performance.” To this, Imtiaz replied, "Very tough, very tough but let me say Kareena because I was the director."

In the same interview, the filmmaker was also asked which film was closer to him, Jab We Met or Cocktail. His reply was, "Jab We Met. It’s more mine."

What do we know about Jab We Met and Cocktail?

Jab We Met, released in 2007, starred actors Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. The fim opened to positive reviews and became the top-grossing film of the year. The characters of the film still enjoy a loyal fan following. It was both written and directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Similarly, Cocktail was released in 2012. It starred actors Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film co-written by Imtiaz Ali was directed by Homi Adajania. It too was a commercial success and became one of the highest grossing films of the year with a collection of ₹126 crore worldwide.

Advertisement

What do we know about Amar Singh Chamkila?

Amar Singh Chamkila, written, directed and produced by Imtiaz Ali is the biopic on the legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who along with his wife Amarjot Kaur was shot dead at the age of 27. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The film will have a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix on April 12.



