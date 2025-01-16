In Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Kids Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan Rush To Saif Ali Khan's Side In Hospital After Knife Attack

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: On Thursday afternoon, Kareena Kapoor was snapped at arriving at the Lilavati Hospital. Her visit comes hours after Saif's kids Sara and Ibrahim and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand were snapped at the hospital to check up on the actor. Saif was admitted to the hospital at 3:30 AM, where he was treated for his injuries. The actor is stable and is out of danger now. He is being monitored by a team of medical professionals as he sets out on the path of recovery. Amid this, his family and friends checked into the hospital to check on the actor's health post-surgery.

Kareena Kapoor arrives at Lilavati Hospital sans Tamiur and Jeh

There is no clear picture of the actress except a backshot that shows her entering the premises in a maroon top paired with jeans.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha was also snapped at the hospital.

The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which were said to be serious as they were closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2 AM when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan visit their father at hospital

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, from Saif's first wife Amrita Singh, were seen arriving at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai to meet their father, who was in the operating theatre. It is reported that Ibrahim was also present at the hospital when the actor was brought in at the hospital. Check out the photos of the siblings at the hospital.

Saif Ali Khan's health update

The team said in its official statement, “Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police are investigating the incident”. The statement further read, “We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain and the team at Lilavati hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time”.

Mumbai crime branch formed 7 teams to investigate the case

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has initiated an investigation into the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam, confirmed that Saif was injured during the altercation with the intruder, and authorities are actively working to gather more details. The Mumbai police have started the investigation and are accessing the CCTV footage. Three accused have been reportedly detained, and are subjected to interrogation. They have also brought in the maid for questioning with whom the intruder was fighting.