India's Got Latent Courts Another Controversy, Uorfi Javed Stages Walk Out From Samay Raina's Show Over Abusive Content
India's Got Latent: The Samay Raina show seems to have run into another controversy after a video of special guest Uorfi Javed walking out went viral.
India's Got Latent: The Samay Raina's show is no stranger to controversies. Most recently, influencer and actress Uorfi Javed came on the show as a special guest. However, as per reports, some comments made on the show did not go well with her leading her to stage a walk-off.
Contestant's comments on India's Got Latent irk Uorfi Javed, influencer walks off
The Bigg Boss OTT fame and social media influencer Uorfi Javed was the latest guest on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. As per reports, soon into the episode a comment made by a contestant irked her. It is alleged that she walked off from the stage following the comments.
While Urofi herself has not reacted to the incident, reports in Telly Chakkar suggest that the influencer walked out from the show. Reportedly, a participant asked her about the number of men she had been intimate with. Allegedly, what upset Uorfi further was Samay's nonchalant response to the derogatory remark.
When Rakhi Sawant walked out of India's Got Latent
Samay Raina's YouTube reality show India's Got Latent is a newbie comedian hunt series but with a twist. In an October 8 episode, Rakhi Sawant joined the show as a special guest. During her appearance as guest judge, she had a heated argument with co-judge Maheep Singh, which ended with her throwing a chair on stage before leaving. The incident happened in Delhi and quickly went viral after an audience member shared the footage online.
In the viral clip, the former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant can be seen picking up a chair and throwing it aggressively on stage while a contestant was in the middle of his performance. Before leaving, she even passes some comments towards the other judges including Maheep Singh and Samay Raina. However, it remains unclear if the stint is a planned gig or if an actual interaction took place on stage.
