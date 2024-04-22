Advertisement

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. The couple announced their pregnancy in February and are due to deliver later this year. Ahead of the big day, they hosted a baby shower for the mom-to-be Natasha Dalal.

Inside the star-studded baby shower of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

On April 21, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal hosted an intimate gathering of friends and family to celebrate their pregnancy. Mira Rajput, wife of Shahid Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of the multi-tiered cake from the bash. Several photos and videos from the bash are now doing rounds on social media. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is good friends with Varun, also took part in the celebrations.

Inside photos and videos from the close-knit event are now doing rounds on social media. In a video, the dad-to-be Varun Dhawan can be seen feeding cake to the party guests. Varun’s father and director David Dhawan was also caught in a candid moment. In other inside photos, Natasha could be seen posing with her girl gang and family members. The mom-to-be was dressed in a white floral, strapless midi dress.

When Varun Dhawan announced his wife's pregnancy

On February 18 of this year, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to share the news that he and his wife Natasha are expecting their first child together. The picture in question - a black and white shot - featured Natasha standing in presumably the duo's family room, flaunting an ample bump. Varun Dhawan can be seen kneeling down in the picture to plant a kiss on the same, as he holds onto Natasha's hands.

The caption to the post read, "We are pregnant Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength" Varun Dhawan has been tight-lipped about the rest of pregnancy thus far - no estimated month of the baby's arrival has been shared either.