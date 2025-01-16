Inside Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's ₹100 Crore Bandra Home Satguru Sharan Where They Live With Their Kids Taimur, Jeh

Inside Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s home: The Devara actor received multiple injuries after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his residence in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, officials said. The 54-year-old was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent a medical procedure after the attack, which occurred around 2:30 am at his Bandra home. Mumbai Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Meanwhile, let’s take a look inside the home of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, where the Bhoot Police actor was attacked.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s house is worth ₹103 crore where Pataudi Nawab got stab

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been living in Satguru Sharan, a building in Bandra, for the past two years after spending nearly 11 years near Fortune Tower. Their luxurious home, reportedly valued at over ₹100 crores, was designed by renowned interior designer Darshini Shah.

The house spans four floors and features a 3BHK apartment with 3,000 square feet of space. It exudes classic old-world charm, reminiscent of their previous residence, and includes lush terraces, a swimming pool, and open balconies, providing ample space for their family. This property is a true blend of elegance and luxury.

Inside Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s luxury home

The living room opens onto a spacious and tranquil terrace. The use of earthy tones and wooden flooring creates a warm and inviting feel. A standout feature of this area is the custom-made library corner, reflecting the couple’s passion for reading.

The bedroom serves as a calm retreat, featuring a charming four-poster bed, crisp white linen, and black-and-white checkered flooring that adds striking contrast.