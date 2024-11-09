Published 19:16 IST, November 9th 2024
Inspired By Bobby Deol, Arjun Kapoor Expresses Desire To Make Telugu Debut After Singham Again
Arjun Kapoor is basking in the success of Singham Again and has spoken about his source of inspiration to work in South film industry.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo of Bobby Deol and Arjun Kapoor | Image: IMDb
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
19:16 IST, November 9th 2024