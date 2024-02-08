English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 08:58 IST

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding video goes viral, groom reveals why he jogged 8 km to the venue

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got their marriage registered in Mumbai on January 3. Days after their wedding, the couple shared a video from their D-day.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare | Image:Instagram
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got their marriage registered in Mumbai in the presence of their loved ones on January 3. Following the festivities, the couple and their families members reached Udaipur for the social wedding. Amid the wedding preparations in Udaipur, the couple dropped their dreamy wedding video on social media that featured a montage of all the memorable moments.

Ira Khan with Nupur and her siblings | Image: X

 

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding video goes viral

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities will begin with mehendi ceremony in Udaipur on January 8. Ahead of the festivities, the couple shared their wedding video on social media. The video begins with groom Nupur explaining everyone why he actually ditched the usual way of arriving at a wedding and jogged for almost 8 kms to reach the venue.

He said, "From my house to Ira’s house, I used to run. I have a very special connection to this route. Emotional reason." Following this, the video featured Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registering their marriage. Not just that, but the clip was a montage of all the adorable moments of the couple with their family members. Watch the video below:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare to get married in a Hindu ceremony

Ira and Nupur, who are legally married now, headed to Udaipur for their traditional wedding festivities. The ceremonies will start on January 8 and will conclude on January 10 with a Hindu wedding ceremony at Taj Aravali Resort located on Kodiyat Road in Udaipur. All 176 rooms of the hotel have been booked for around 250 guests including Bollywood stars and family members of the bride and groom such as Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Imran Khan and Junaid Khan.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare with their family members | Image: X

 

The wedding festivities will be a family affair and will see relatives attending the functions. The couple will then head to Mumbai and host a reception at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on January 13.

Published January 8th, 2024 at 17:36 IST

