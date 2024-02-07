Advertisement

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot on January 3. A month after the wedding ceremony, the couple shared an unseen photo from the album. In the photo, they can be seen amid a conversation on their wedding day.

Ira Khan wishes ‘happy 1 month anniversary’ to husband Nupur.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan on Saturday celebrated one month of martial bliss with Nupur Shikhare, by sharing an unseen picture from her wedding diary. Nupur is the official fitness trainer of Ira and Aamir. The couple made it official on January 3. They signed the marriage registration document in the presence of friends and family.

Taking to the Instagram Stories, Ira dropped a romantic photograph with Nupur, from their wedding celebrations. The unseen picture features Ira in an blue coloured heavily embellished lehenga, and a red velvet cape. While Nupur is wearing a black formal shirt, matching trousers, and a golden coat. The lovebirds are sitting on a couch as they gaze romantically at each other. Ira captioned the photo: “Happy 1 month”, followed by a red heart emoji. Nupur, too, shared Ira’s post on his Stories section, with a heart avatar. The couple who tied the knot in Udaipur, earlier treated fans with their wedding pictures, pre-wedding photoshoots, and videos.

Aamir Khan wells up in Ira’s wedding album

On January 19, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shared a heartwarming teaser of her wedding with Nupur Shikhare, and revealed how they wanted to celebrate in the mountains, with the people they love. In the video, we can see Ira wearing a beautiful white gown and the couple is exchanging vows in a mesmerising landscape. Nupur walks down the aisle holding the hands of father Aamir and mother Reena Dutta.

The video further features Aamir and his ex-wife Reena sitting and holding each other’s hands as they listen to Ira and Nupur’s wedding vows. The video shows Aamir getting emotional. We get a glimpse of Aamir’s second and ex-wife Kiran Rao, and their son Azad. Aamir and Reena are seen dancing together, while Ira and Nupur are also dancing their hearts out in the video.

