English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 17:23 IST

Ira Khan Shares Unseen Wedding Photo With Nupur Shikhare On 1 Month Anniversary

Ira Khan has taken to her Instagram account to share an unseen photo from her wedding with Nupur Shikhare as they celebrate their one-month anniversary.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ira Khan
Ira Khan | Image:Ira Khan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot on January 3. A month after the wedding ceremony, the couple shared an unseen photo from the album. In the photo, they can be seen amid a conversation on their wedding day. 

Ira Khan wishes ‘happy 1 month anniversary’ to husband Nupur. 

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan on Saturday celebrated one month of martial bliss with Nupur Shikhare, by sharing an unseen picture from her wedding diary. Nupur is the official fitness trainer of Ira and Aamir. The couple made it official on January 3. They signed the marriage registration document in the presence of friends and family.

Taking to the Instagram Stories, Ira dropped a romantic photograph with Nupur, from their wedding celebrations. The unseen picture features Ira in an blue coloured heavily embellished lehenga, and a red velvet cape. While Nupur is wearing a black formal shirt, matching trousers, and a golden coat. The lovebirds are sitting on a couch as they gaze romantically at each other. Ira captioned the photo: “Happy 1 month”, followed by a red heart emoji. Nupur, too, shared Ira’s post on his Stories section, with a heart avatar. The couple who tied the knot in Udaipur, earlier treated fans with their wedding pictures, pre-wedding photoshoots, and videos.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan wells up in Ira’s wedding album 

On January 19, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shared a heartwarming teaser of her wedding with Nupur Shikhare, and revealed how they wanted to celebrate in the mountains, with the people they love. In the video, we can see Ira wearing a beautiful white gown and the couple is exchanging vows in a mesmerising landscape. Nupur walks down the aisle holding the hands of father Aamir and mother Reena Dutta.

Advertisement

The video further features Aamir and his ex-wife Reena sitting and holding each other’s hands as they listen to Ira and Nupur’s wedding vows. The video shows Aamir getting emotional. We get a glimpse of Aamir’s second and ex-wife Kiran Rao, and their son Azad. Aamir and Reena are seen dancing together, while Ira and Nupur are also dancing their hearts out in the video.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 17:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 2-year-old Who Fell Into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Rescued

    India News35 minutes ago

  2. Ricky Ponting gives the nod to Washington Freedom's coaching offer

    Sports an hour ago

  3. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  4. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  5. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement