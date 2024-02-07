English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 21:48 IST

Ira Khan Takes Sly Dig At Trolls Attacking Husband Nupur Shikhare For Wearing Athleisure To Wedding

Ira Khan addressed the trolling her husband Nupur Shikhare, faced for his gym attire during their registered marriage ceremony in Mumbai.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ira Khan
Ira Khan with husband Nupur Shikhare. | Image:Ira Khan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a white wedding in Udaipur on January 10 after registering their marriage on January 3 in Mumbai in the presence of their family. The couple's pre-wedding festivities were usual yet unusual as they added some fun elements. However, Nupur found himself at the centre of the criticism as he arrived at the registered marriage ceremony donning gym attire - shorts, vest and sneakers. Days after their wedding, Ira finally addressed the trolling directed at Nupur with a funny post.

Ira Khan reacts to trolling directed at husband Nupur Shikhare

On Monday, Ira took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of a pre-wedding ceremony in which they were seen enjoying various sports activities. However, what grabbed our attention was a photo of Nupur lounging by the poolside, but not in a swimsuit. The trainer was seen dressed in a T-shirt paired with jeans and layered with a leather jacket. He added a cap and sunglasses to accentuate his look.

The text on the photo read, “You guys trolled him so much now he’s wearing a leather jacket and jeans by the pool.”

Advertisement

More about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Their pre-wedding ceremonies started from the mehendi brunch to the pyjama party and sangeet night. The wedding happened in Taj Lake Palace and was attended by their families and friends including Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, brothers Junaid and Azad, Mithila Palkar, Zayn Khan and others.

Advertisement

The wedding ceremony was followed by a grand star-studded reception in Mumbai on January 13. It was attended by who's who of industry, including Dharmendra, Saira Banu, Katrina Kaif, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Jaya Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Shruti Haasan, Suriya and Naga Chaitanya.

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 21:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HD Deve Gowda Hails PM Modi's Assurances

    Videos12 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Siddaramaiah Leads Congress' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest Against Centre

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News24 minutes ago

  5. PM Criticizes Opposition for indulging in ‘politics of spreading lies'

    Videos28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement