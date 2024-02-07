Advertisement

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a white wedding in Udaipur on January 10 after registering their marriage on January 3 in Mumbai in the presence of their family. The couple's pre-wedding festivities were usual yet unusual as they added some fun elements. However, Nupur found himself at the centre of the criticism as he arrived at the registered marriage ceremony donning gym attire - shorts, vest and sneakers. Days after their wedding, Ira finally addressed the trolling directed at Nupur with a funny post.

Ira Khan reacts to trolling directed at husband Nupur Shikhare

On Monday, Ira took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of a pre-wedding ceremony in which they were seen enjoying various sports activities. However, what grabbed our attention was a photo of Nupur lounging by the poolside, but not in a swimsuit. The trainer was seen dressed in a T-shirt paired with jeans and layered with a leather jacket. He added a cap and sunglasses to accentuate his look.

The text on the photo read, “You guys trolled him so much now he’s wearing a leather jacket and jeans by the pool.”

More about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Their pre-wedding ceremonies started from the mehendi brunch to the pyjama party and sangeet night. The wedding happened in Taj Lake Palace and was attended by their families and friends including Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, brothers Junaid and Azad, Mithila Palkar, Zayn Khan and others.

The wedding ceremony was followed by a grand star-studded reception in Mumbai on January 13. It was attended by who's who of industry, including Dharmendra, Saira Banu, Katrina Kaif, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Jaya Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Shruti Haasan, Suriya and Naga Chaitanya.