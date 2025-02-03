Is Aamir Khan The Viral Caveman On The Internet? Actor's Team Breaks Silence: Man Roaming On Mumbai Streets Is...

Recently, a video of a caveman dressed in rags roaming the streets of Andheri had gone viral a few days ago. Netizens assumed the caveman to be Aamir Khan. Now, the actor’s team has addressed the issue.

Aamir Khan’s team issues statement in regard to viral ‘caveman’ clip

After the video spread like wildfire, the team of Aamir Khan reportedly issued a statement, “The man roaming the streets of Mumbai in a caveman-like costume is not Aamir Khan. Kindly do not believe any such statements, as all of them are false”. Earlier, the video of a caveman was seen pushing a handcart and casually walking among rickshaws and pedestrians unnoticed.

Aamir Khan was recently seen attending the celebration of Republic Day at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. In one viral video, he can be seen participating in the flag hoisting, singing the national anthem and saluting the national flag. Aamir also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called the monument ‘remarkable’.

What’s next for Aamir Khan?

Aamir Khan is likely to join the pan-India bandwagon with his upcoming project. He has reportedly signed on to feature in Leo, Vikram and Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj's untitled next. The Bollywood superstar will be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par next and this will also mark Aamir's return to the silver screen after 2022's Laal Singh Chaddha.

File photo of Aamir Khan | Source: IMDb