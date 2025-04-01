Is 'Official Vaddy' Ranbir Kapoor? Netizens Speculate After Orry, Sharwari Wagh, Shalini Passi Follow Mysterious Instagammer

An Instagram account by the name of ‘Officially Vaddy’ has left social media users bewildered. Celebrities such as Orry, Sharwari Wagh, Shalini Passi, Maheep Kapoor and Veer Pahariya are following the account, which is not open to public. War 2 actress Sharwari has even given a shoutout to the account, welcoming the user on Instagram. This has left fans puzzled about the identity of the Instagrammer, with some speculating it might be Ranbir Kapoor.

Is Ranbir Kapoor Officially Vaddy?

The curious case of ‘Officially Vaddy’ first came to light when socialist influencer Orry took to his Instagram stories to tag the account and write, “True friends don't let distance change them, they just pick off from where they left.” This was followed by a post by Sharwari Wagh who welcomed the user on Instagram. Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi also tagged the account and wrote, “Met @officiallyvaddy today and my skin is already glowing.”



While Vaddy is yet to reveal itself, social media users speculate that the account belongs to Ranbir Kapoor. The Animal actor is known to have an Instagram account, which not many are aware of. He had recently hinted at making his account open to the public. However, since the account is not following Alia Bhatt or any other member of the Kapoor family, it seems unlikely that it belongs to Ranbir Kapoor. It is also being speculated that the account is a part of a PR gimmick by a marketing company, launching a new product or product line.

When Ranbir Kapoor hinted at making his Instagram account public

Just a few days back, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his social media activity. The actor admitted to having an account on Instagram but not posting anything on it. When asked if he would ever consider going public with his account, the actor told Mashable India, “The thing is, I don’t post, and I have no followers. So what’s the point? I just have a handle so I can follow, but other than that, I have nothing. So there’s no point. But never say never, you know. I could make my account public, but as of right now, I’m okay. I’m doing decently without social media. But like I said, never say never."



Ranbir Kapoor with Raha and Alia | Image: X