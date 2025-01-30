Is Pooja Hegde The Highest Paid Actress In South Film Industry? Deva Star Reacts

Pooja Hegde is all geared up for her upcoming film Deva starring Shahid Kapoor, which is set to release tomorrow. The duo are currently busy promoting the film and amid this, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star has responded to the reports of being the highest paid actress.

Pooja Hegde on being one of the highest paid actresses

According to a report in News24, during the promotions of Deva, Pooja Hegde was asked about the highest paid actress. She said, “I mean I don’t think I wanna talk about money. But, I hope, I am the most loved actress.” The actress will be seen with Shahid Kapoor in the cop drama Deva, which will release in cinemas on January 31. After the trailer was released, it has definitely created the hype and excitement among fans.

File photo of Pooja Hegde | Source: IMDb

The action thriller revolved around a rebellious police officer tasked with solving a high-profile case that unravels layers of deceit, betrayal and a dangerous conspiracy. Deva dives deeper into the investigation, his journey turns perilous, filled with nail-biting chases and gut-wrenching action sequences. The movie is helmed by noted Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews, known for blockbuster such as Salute and Kanyakumari Kochunni. It is produced by by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

Shahid Kapoor in Deva | Source: IMDb

What’s next for Pooja Hegde?

Pooja Hegde has Tamil film Jana Nayagan in the pipeline. It will star Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. In support, the movie stars Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamanu, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Monisha Blessy and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The movie is produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions.

File photo of Pooja Hegde | Source: IMDb