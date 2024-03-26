Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor, who is basking in the success of his blockbuster film Animal, is currently undergoing training for archery. Photos from his meeting with an archery coach have surfaced on social media, hinting that he is undergoing training for Nitish Tiwari's directorial Ramayana.

Ranbir Kapoor learning archery for Ramayan?

As per the media reports, the film has been in pre-production for a long time and has witnessed delays given the scale of its production and the casting. While Ranbir will essay the role of Lord Ram in the film, actress Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita and KGF fame Yash as Lankesh. Amid the reports of delay, pictures have been shared on X, by a fan who claimed that the images are from Ranbir’s prep for Ramayana. In the photos, Ranbir can be seen posing with the archery coach, some arrows kept on the table are also visible in one of the pictures.

Ranbir, who is known to undergo thorough preparations for his role, is getting into the groove of the character of Lord Ram. "RK with archery coach," read the caption.

Ranbir performs a handstand in a viral photo

In another viral picture that has surfaced online, Ranbir was seen performing a headstand in the gym. The image was posted by his trainer Nam. In the photo, he sported gym attire and performed a headstand. In the caption accompanying the post, the trainer wrote, “#ranbirkapoor First Headstand (muscle emoji) #headstand #ramayan #newskill #trainingwithnam #prep.” The inclusion of these hashtags suggests that the training regimen is in preparation for the upcoming movie Ramayana, in which he will essay the role of Lord Ram. Interestingly, the photo was liked by Ranbir's wife Alia Bhatt.

Several reports have stated that the movie will go on the floors later this year, while contrasting reports have stated that it remains pushed to 2025 due to production issues. We will have to wait for the official confirmation.