×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

Is Ranbir Kapoor Taking Archery Lessons For Nitish Tiwari's Ramayana? Photos Go Viral

Nitish Tiwari's Ramayan has been in pre-production for a long time and has witnessed delays given the scale of its production and the casting.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranbir Kapoor
A file photo of Ranbir Kapoor | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor, who is basking in the success of his blockbuster film Animal, is currently undergoing training for archery. Photos from his meeting with an archery coach have surfaced on social media, hinting that he is undergoing training for Nitish Tiwari's directorial Ramayana.

Ranbir Kapoor learning archery for Ramayan?

As per the media reports, the film has been in pre-production for a long time and has witnessed delays given the scale of its production and the casting. While Ranbir will essay the role of Lord Ram in the film, actress Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita and KGF fame Yash as Lankesh. Amid the reports of delay, pictures have been shared on X, by a fan who claimed that the images are from Ranbir’s prep for Ramayana. In the photos, Ranbir can be seen posing with the archery coach, some arrows kept on the table are also visible in one of the pictures.

Image

Ranbir, who is known to undergo thorough preparations for his role, is getting into the groove of the character of Lord Ram. "RK with archery coach," read the caption.

Advertisement

Ranbir performs a handstand in a viral photo

In another viral picture that has surfaced online, Ranbir was seen performing a headstand in the gym. The image was posted by his trainer Nam. In the photo, he sported gym attire and performed a headstand. In the caption accompanying the post, the trainer wrote, “#ranbirkapoor First Headstand (muscle emoji) #headstand #ramayan #newskill #trainingwithnam #prep.” The inclusion of these hashtags suggests that the training regimen is in preparation for the upcoming movie Ramayana, in which he will essay the role of Lord Ram. Interestingly, the photo was liked by Ranbir's wife Alia Bhatt.

Several reports have stated that the movie will go on the floors later this year, while contrasting reports have stated that it remains pushed to 2025 due to production issues. We will have to wait for the official confirmation.

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi speaks to Sandeshkhali victim Rekha Patra

PM Modi Calls Rekha Patra

a few seconds ago
Over 800 Challans Issued On Holi For Drunk Driving: Delhi Police

Over 800 Challans Issued

5 minutes ago
IRDAI Issues Series of Regulations, Tweaks Rules On Insurance Policy Surrender Charges

IRDAI Host Regulations

8 minutes ago
Julian Assange

WikiLeaks Assange

9 minutes ago
A wild pig killed pne person in Jharkhand's Simdega and injured six.

J'khand Wild Pig Attack

16 minutes ago
Angel Di Maria

Di Maria threatened

17 minutes ago
Seshu

Seshu Dies Aged 60

17 minutes ago
India vs Afghanistan LIVE streaming

IND vs AFG

18 minutes ago
PM Modi to address rally in Meerut

India News Live

18 minutes ago
India Firmly Supports Philippines In Upholding Its National Sovereignty: EAM S Jaishankar

India Supports Philippin

20 minutes ago
Eurozone fiscal policy 2025

EU green bonds

22 minutes ago
Zee Entertainment

Zee forms panel

23 minutes ago
Lebanon vs Australia LIVE Streaming: How to watch

Lebanon vs Australia LIVE

24 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen responds to Virat Kohli

KP responds to Kohli

27 minutes ago
MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, BJP candidate from Udhampur Lok Sabha Seat

Lok Sabha Polls

31 minutes ago
Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu

Alibaba scraps arm's IPO

34 minutes ago
Abhay Thakur Appointed as India's Next Ambassador To Myanmar

India's Next Ambassador

37 minutes ago
Lured With High Paying Jobs In Thailand, Forced Into Cyber Fraud In Laos; Two Arrested

Lured With High Paying

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'My Janmabhoomi Has Called Me Back': Kangana Ranaut After BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  2. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports 19 hours ago

  3. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  4. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah speaks to Ishan Kishan post IPL game

    Sports 20 hours ago

  5. 5-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Mumbai Rescued Within 12 Hours in Thane

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo