Updated 28 December 2025 at 14:49 IST
It's Vacation Time! Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt With Daughter Raha Kapoor Jet Off To Ring In New Year 2026
After celebrating Christmas 2025 with their families, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have jetted off to undisclosed location with their daughter Raha to ring in New Year 2026.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport just days before the New Year.
However, what stood out the most was Ranbir Kapoor's fresh new look. In videos, the actor was seen with a clean-shaven look. He was also seen giving a thumbs-up to the photographers waiting outside.
Alia Bhatt also greeted the paparazzi warmly. She was seen smiling, waving, and even blowing a kiss before entering the airport.
Last year, Ranbir and Alia celebrated the New Year in Thailand with their daughter Raha and other members of the Kapoor family.
Advertisement
Earlier this week, Alia Bhatt also shared pictures from her Christmas celebrations. She posted several pictures on Instagram from a Christmas party held at her mother Soni Razdan's home in Mumbai. The pictures showed happy family moments, including sweet glimpses of Alia with Ranbir and their daughter Raha.
On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the film 'Alpha.' As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the makers have decided to postpone the release of the film. The move, according to Adarsh, has been made to avoid a clash with Salman Khan's upcoming war film ‘Battle of Galwan.’
Advertisement
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe. The franchise includes films like 'Ek Tha Tiger,' 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' 'War,' and 'Pathaan.' Along with Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in key roles.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 28 December 2025 at 14:49 IST