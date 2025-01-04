Published 11:01 IST, January 4th 2025
It's Washout For Baby John At Box Office, Marco Hindi Mints More Than Varun Dhawan Starrer Theri Remake
Marco Hindi collection has picked up pace after positive word-of-mouth and the Malayalam film even scored an upper hand over Baby John in its 3rd weekend.
Baby John Box Office Day 10: Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Baby John failed to make an impact at the box office despite releasing on Christmas. A remake of Tamil hit Theri (2016) starring Thalapathy Vijay, Baby John has not been able to replicate the success of the original movie. What's more worrying is that as its collections dipped, the Malayalam film Marco scored an upper hand over it in Hindi.
Baby John box office run detailed
Baby John, in 10 days of its release, has collected ₹36.93 crore in India. The collections dropped below the ₹1 crore mark in its second weekend as Friday's collection was just ₹53 lakh. The action film is on track to become Varun Dhawan's lowest grosser, falling below Badlapur and October. While the latter two titles received critical acclaim, commercial success and praise have evaded Baby John.
Marco Hindi takes lead over Baby John
Malayalam film Marco, fronted by Unni Mukundan, which was initially also released in Hindi, has been picking up pace. It has so far collected ₹5.73 crore in the language in 15 days. On Friday, it minted over ₹80 lakh in Hindi, more than its original Malayalam version (₹50 lakh). The film's India collection has touched ₹50 crore gross mark and stands at ₹79.65 crore globally.
Marco has also released in Telugu and its Tamil version will also hit the big screens. The film is directed by Haneef Adeni and produced by Cubes Entertainment. Marco stars Unni Mukundan, Siddique, Jagadish, Sudev Nair and Anson Paul in key roles. Marco will also get a release in South Korea as it has entered a partnership with Noori Pictures.
