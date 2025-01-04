It's Washout For Baby John At Box Office, Marco Hindi Mints More Than Varun Dhawan Starrer Theri Remake

Baby John Box Office Day 10: Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Baby John failed to make an impact at the box office despite releasing on Christmas. A remake of Tamil hit Theri (2016) starring Thalapathy Vijay, Baby John has not been able to replicate the success of the original movie. What's more worrying is that as its collections dipped, the Malayalam film Marco scored an upper hand over it in Hindi.

Baby John released on December 25 | Image: X

Baby John box office run detailed

Baby John, in 10 days of its release, has collected ₹36.93 crore in India. The collections dropped below the ₹1 crore mark in its second weekend as Friday's collection was just ₹53 lakh. The action film is on track to become Varun Dhawan's lowest grosser, falling below Badlapur and October. While the latter two titles received critical acclaim, commercial success and praise have evaded Baby John.

Marco Hindi takes lead over Baby John

Malayalam film Marco, fronted by Unni Mukundan, which was initially also released in Hindi, has been picking up pace. It has so far collected ₹5.73 crore in the language in 15 days. On Friday, it minted over ₹80 lakh in Hindi, more than its original Malayalam version (₹50 lakh). The film's India collection has touched ₹50 crore gross mark and stands at ₹79.65 crore globally.

Marco released on December 20 | Image: X