Jaat Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol Starrer Mints ₹16 Crore, Growth Expected Over First Weekend

Jaat Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol has made a comeback to the big screen after his last, blockbuster outing, Gadar 2. The film also features Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh in pivotal roles. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Gopichand Malineni. Here's the box office report of the actioner in its two-day theatrical run.

Jaat stays solid at the box office

Jaat opened to a decent ₹9.5 crore at the box office as per Sacnilk. The movie was released on a Thursday owing to the Mahavir Jayanti holiday. The Sunny Deol starrer has minted ₹7 crore on Friday. The second day was the first working day since the film's release.

In the two-day theatrical run, the film has amassed a total of ₹16.50 crore, as per Sacnilk. The movie is expected to register a growth in the coming weekend. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to his X (formerly Twitter) to write, “Film would need a substantial jump on Saturday & Sunday to have a respectable extended First weekend at the box office.”

Jaat mania takes over, fans arrive in theatres in tractors

On April 10, several videos of cine-goers flocking to theatres playing Jaat went viral. After Gadar 2, the Sunny Deol movie is expected to amass a good total from mass centres, small towns and cineplexes. Clips of fans of the actor arriving at the theatre in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana have been going viral. In the videos, the fans could be seen arriving in tractors at the halls playing the Sunny Deol movie.