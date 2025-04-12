Jaat Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol Starrer Mints ₹109 Crore Less Than Gadar 2

Updated April 12th 2025, 22:27 IST
Jaat Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol's latest action film Jaat is failing to meet the box office expectations that the actor set with his last release Gadar 2 (2023). Jaat, directed by Gopicahnd Malineni, has collected ₹25 crore in three days since its release. This is way less than Gadar 2 in the same period at the ticket window.
Jaat is struggling to mint high numbers at the box office. While a decent jump was expected in its biz on Saturday, it did not happen. The film collected ₹9.5 crore on its opening day and ₹7 crore on day 2. On day 3, it added another ₹9.1 crore to its domestic biz, taking its total to ₹25.64 crore. While decent in its own right, Jaat figures are way less than Gadar 2 in the opening three days.
Gadar 2 collected over ₹109 crore in the initial three days of its release. Jaat will certainly fail to match up the massive collections that Sunny's last did at the box office. The film witnessed just 14% occupancy on Saturday. The occupancy remained below 15% throughout the day. Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Jaipur are the top-grossing cities for Jaat.
In the action movie, while Sunny Deol plays the leading hero, Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh essay the villains. Netflix has reportedly secured the digital rights for Jaat. As is the case with Hindi movies, Jaat is likely to make its way to streaming platforms about two months after its theatrical debut. Audiences can expect its digital premiere sometime in late May or early June.
