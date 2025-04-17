Jaat Box Office Collection: Will OMG 2 Vs Gadar 2 Clash Replicate After Release Of Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2?

Jaat Box Office Collection: The Sunny Deol headliner hit the big screens on April 10, coinciding with the Mahavir Jayanti holiday. The movie opened to a positive response from the cine-goers and has been enjoying a solo run at the box office. However, things might change with the release of Kesari 2 on April 18.

Jaat box office collection stays steady before Kesari 2 release

Jaat opened to a decent ₹ 9.5 Cr at the box office. The film marks Sunny Deol's first outing after Gadar 2 and was expected to replicate its success. However, the actioner, directed by Gopichand Malineni, has only fared average so far. On day 8 (April 17) of release, the movie raked in ₹4 crore, as per Sacnilk's early estimates. In the eight-day theatrical run, the movie has amassed a total of ₹61.50 crore.



The business of Jaat is expected to take a slight hit after the release of Kesari 2. Based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the courtroom drama features Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday. However, what might work in the favour of the Sunny Deol starrer is that Kesari 2 has been certified as adult only by the CBFC. As a result, the family audience might be more inclined towards watching Jaat.

A rerun of OMG 2 vs Gadar 2 at the box office?

The release of Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari 2, a week after Sunny Deol's Jaat, is a deja vu moment. In the Independence Day weekend of 2023, the two actors clashed at the box office. Both films were released on August 11, and this led to a nail-biting competition at the ticketing counter.



Another similarity between the 2023 clash and now is that Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 was also awarded an ‘A’ certificate, like Kesari 2, while Gadar 2 was cleared for ‘U/A' viewing. Another coincidence is that in 2023, both the films released on a long weekend and two years later the movies will run in theatres again on an extended weekend.



