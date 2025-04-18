Jaat Controversy: Case Filed Against Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Gopichand Malineni For 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'

Sunny Deol starrer Jaat has landed in controversy after a scene in the film featuring Randeep Hooda went viral. Christian religious groups have called for the boycott of the movie over a scene that resembles Jesus Christ's crucifixion. As per ANI, a case has been registered against the movie makers in Jalandhar, Punjab under section 299 BNS.

A scene in Jaat features antagonist Randeep Hooda standing beneath the Jesus Christ idol in a church with a weapon in his hand. The sequence was included in the trailer of the film as well. This has disrespected the Christian community, who have now filed a police complaint. As per ANI, “In a complaint to the police, the complainant alleged that the religious sentiments of the Christian community have been hurt as the movie 'Jaat' shows a scene resembling Jesus Christ's crucifixion.” Actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, director Gopichand Malineni and producer Naveen Yerneni have been named in the complaint. The makers are yet to react to the allegations.



On April 15, members of a Christian group staged a protest outside theatres playing Jaat. They demanded to boycott the film and arrest of Randeep Hooda for featuring in the controversial scene. A video of the same went viral on social media.

Jaat also sparks outrage among Tamil groups