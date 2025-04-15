Jaat Eyes Big Loss At Box Office, Sunny Deol Starrer Recovers Only Half Its Budget Before Kesari 2 Release

Jaat Box Office Collection: The Sunny Deol starrer hit the big screens on April 10, coinciding with Mahavir Jayanti. The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni and also features Randeep Hooda and Vishwak Sen. In the 6-day theatrical release of the film, Jaat has amassed a total of ₹53.25 crore. The movie is reportedly made on a budget of ₹100 crore.

Jaat dips at the box office

Jaat opened to a decent ₹9.5 crore. On day 2, the business of the film dipped and it raked in ₹7 crore. The film picked up pace again over the weekend. On the first weekend of release, Sunny Deol's starrer minted ₹30.75 crore.



The movie failed the Monday test with just ₹7.25 crore in its kitty, despite the Ambedkar Jayanti holiday. Jaat recorded its lowest single-day collection by amassing ₹5.75 crore on the first Tuesday, as per Sacnilk's early estimates. In the 6-day theatrical run, the film has made ₹53.25 crore. The upcoming release of Kesari 2 on April 18 might stand as a deterrent for the Sunny Deol starrer. Based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kesari 2 features Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday.

Sunny Deol performs own stunts in Jaat

A BTS video from the shoot of Jaat went viral online on April 15. In the short clip, Sunny Deol could be seen suspended from a harness. Fans of the Gadar 2 actor have been resharing the post appreciating the 67-year-old actor's gusto.