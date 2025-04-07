sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 7th 2025, 23:14 IST

Jaat First Review: Sunny Deol Is 'Sexy' In 'Paisa Vasool Entertainer', Will Wreak 'Gadar' On Single Screens

Jaat has a lot of expectations riding on it. Sunny Deol will face off with Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh in Gopicand Malineni's action film.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Jaat will release on April 10
Jaat will release on April 10 | Image: Republic

Jaat First Review: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh's Jaat is all set to release on April 10. The movie's trailer has hinted that it will be an out-and-out action entertainer loaded with whistle-worthy dialogues and some hilarious punchlines. As the anticipation builds up for the film, the first review of it is already out.

Jaat will release on April 10 | Image: X&nbsp;

Jaat First Review out

Sunny Deol's Jaat is his next release after the blockbuster Gadar 2 in 2023. A scene in Jaat shows him carrying a ceiling fan in his hand to beat up goons. The sequence is reminiscent of the hand pump scene in Gadar and its sequel. Umair Sandhu shared his review of the film after catching up on the film during its cemsor screening abroad. He described it as "paisa vasool". He also described Sunny as looking "sexy" in the movie.

"Saw #Jaat at Censor Board. Collaboration of South & North is PIASA VASOOL. Single Screen Cinema is Back with Bang. Sunny Deol looking S-E-X-Y. Paisa Vasool Entertainer specially for Single Screen Audiences. #SunnyDeol is HOT CAKE after #Gadar2 . He is Back with Power Bang ‼️ He Stole the show all the way. Story & screenplay is strictly AVERAGE! Overall A Good Timepass Mass film (sic)," Sandhu said about Sunny's Jaat.

Jaat box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol's movie set to open at...

Jaat is expected to open at a much lower mark than Sunny's last film, Gadar 2. The Anil Sharma directorial, which released in 2023 during the Independence Day weekend, minted ₹40.1 crore on its opening day. According to M9 News, a good opening is expected for Sunny's Jaat at the box office and the film may end up touching double-digit figures due to the response received by the teaser and trailer.

Published April 7th 2025, 23:02 IST

