Jaat First Review: Sunny Deol Is 'Sexy' In 'Paisa Vasool Entertainer', Will Wreak 'Gadar' On Single Screens

Jaat First Review: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh's Jaat is all set to release on April 10. The movie's trailer has hinted that it will be an out-and-out action entertainer loaded with whistle-worthy dialogues and some hilarious punchlines. As the anticipation builds up for the film, the first review of it is already out.

Sunny Deol's Jaat is his next release after the blockbuster Gadar 2 in 2023. A scene in Jaat shows him carrying a ceiling fan in his hand to beat up goons. The sequence is reminiscent of the hand pump scene in Gadar and its sequel. Umair Sandhu shared his review of the film after catching up on the film during its cemsor screening abroad. He described it as "paisa vasool". He also described Sunny as looking "sexy" in the movie.

"Saw #Jaat at Censor Board. Collaboration of South & North is PIASA VASOOL. Single Screen Cinema is Back with Bang. Sunny Deol looking S-E-X-Y. Paisa Vasool Entertainer specially for Single Screen Audiences. #SunnyDeol is HOT CAKE after #Gadar2 . He is Back with Power Bang ‼️ He Stole the show all the way. Story & screenplay is strictly AVERAGE! Overall A Good Timepass Mass film (sic)," Sandhu said about Sunny's Jaat.

