Jaat In Multiple Controversies: Christian Community Objects To Crucifixion Scene, Tamilians Boycott It Over LTTE Reference

Sunny Deol's Jaat is performing well at the box office. The movie has made the most of the multiple holidays that fell during its extended first weekend. In India, the film has crossed the ₹50 crore mark six days after its release. However, a few controversies surround it now, with some calling for its boycott.

Jaat released April 10 | Image: X

Christian community opposes the crucifixion scene in Jaat

A scene in Jaat features the villain of the film, Randeep Hooda, standing under the idol of Jesus Christ in a church. This scene was also in the movie's trailer, released on YouTube on March 24. Allegedly, the scene has been deemed disrespectful and hurtful to religious sentiments of the Christian community. Groups of people in Jalandhar planned a protest at the cinema halls playing Jaat, which was halted by the police.

Demands for the immediate removal of the movie have been raised. One of the protesting members also deamnded that Randeep be arrested for featuring in the controversial scene.

Tamil groups object to Jaat movie

Some people on social media have argued that Jaat disrespects Tamil culture, particularly due to its portrayal of a fictional terrorist group called the Jaffna Tiger Force. The group’s alleged resemblance to the Tamil separatist group LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam), which is considered a terrorist organisation, has sparked controversy.

