Jaat In Multiple Controversies: Christian Community Objects To Crucifixion Scene, Tamilians Boycott It Over LTTE Reference

Updated April 15th 2025, 21:29 IST
Sunny Deol's Jaat is performing well at the box office. The movie has made the most of the multiple holidays that fell during its extended first weekend. In India, the film has crossed the ₹50 crore mark six days after its release. However, a few controversies surround it now, with some calling for its boycott.
A scene in Jaat features the villain of the film, Randeep Hooda, standing under the idol of Jesus Christ in a church. This scene was also in the movie's trailer, released on YouTube on March 24. Allegedly, the scene has been deemed disrespectful and hurtful to religious sentiments of the Christian community. Groups of people in Jalandhar planned a protest at the cinema halls playing Jaat, which was halted by the police.
Demands for the immediate removal of the movie have been raised. One of the protesting members also deamnded that Randeep be arrested for featuring in the controversial scene.
Some people on social media have argued that Jaat disrespects Tamil culture, particularly due to its portrayal of a fictional terrorist group called the Jaffna Tiger Force. The group’s alleged resemblance to the Tamil separatist group LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam), which is considered a terrorist organisation, has sparked controversy.
The Tamil audiences have launched a boycott campaign on social media, with the hashtag 'Boycott Jaat Movie' going viral on X. According to M9 News, several theaters in Tamil Nadu have already removed Jaat, and calls for multiplexes to do the same are growing. Fans have warned of severe consequences if either Sunny Deol or Gopichand Malineni visit Tamil Nadu due to the backlash.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 15th 2025, 21:29 IST