Jaat Mania Takes Over As Sunny Deol Fans Blast Music, Ride Tractors To Cinema Halls | Watch

Sunny Deol's Jaat released on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti on April 10. The movie is expected to take a good opening at the box office, setting the stage for a promising first weekend collection. After Gadar 2 (2023), Sunny's Jaat is expected to be a huge hit in the mass pockets, small towns and among the single-screen audiences.

Jaat released on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti | Image: X

Videos of locals in Rajasthan , Punjab and Haryana riding on tractors to watch Jaat in cinema halls have also surfaced on social media. A viral clip shows tractors lined up on the streets as they head to the nearest theatres to watch Jaat. The craze for the film is palpable and the same has been reflected in its box office collection so far.

Additionally, houseful boards outside cinema halls indicate the audience's enthusiasm to watch Sunny beat up goons and deliver whistle-worthy dialogues on the big screens. Directed by Gopichand Malineni and co-written by Saurabh Gupta, Jaat has been receiving mixed responses from critics, but the audiences seem to be loving it. Clocking a final runtime of 2 hours, 33 minutes, and 31 seconds, the film blends gritty action with emotional drama. It also features Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh in pivotal roles.

Jaat Day 1 box office collection (early estimates)