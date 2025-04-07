Jaat Vs Gadar 2: Sunny Deol Takes Over 85% Salary Hike For Gopichand Malineni Directorial

Sunny Deol will return to the big screen in the next movie, Jaat. This will be the actor's second outing after his 2023 blockbuster Gadar 2. Jaat is directed by Gopichandh Malineni and will hit the big screens on April 10. The actor made a smashing comeback with Gadar 2, therefore increasing anticipation for his next film.

How much is Sunny Deol charging for Jaat?

As per reports, Jaat is made on a budget of ₹100 crore. The actor is said to have taken home more than 50% of the film's budget. The movie also features Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra and Vineet Kumar Singh.

As per a report in Jagran, Sunny Deol has taken home ₹50 crore, which is much more than his remuneration for his last release, Gadar 2. For the Anil Sharma directorial, released on Independence Day 2023, the actor reportedly drew a salary of ₹20 crore. As for other cast members of Jaat, the publication reported that Randeep Hooda has taken home ₹5-7 crore. Regina Cassandra, who plays the role of Bharti in the movie, drew a salary of ₹80-90 Lakhs while Vineet Kumar Singh was paid ₹1-2 crore.



Will Jaat become Sunny Deol's highest opener ever?

There are big expectations from Sunny Deol with his upcoming movie Jaat. The actor was credited with reviving Bollywood with his Gadar 2, which minted ₹ 525.7 Cr. Take a look at how much his past releases minted on opening day and if Jaat can top the list.

Gadar 2

The 2023 movie has topped the list not just of Sunny Deol's openers but also his top grosser. The movie opened to ₹ 40.1 Cr at the domestic box office.

Yamla Pagla Deewana

Released in 2011, Yamla Pagla Deewana opened to ₹ 7.80 Cr at the domestic box office. The film also featured Dharmendra and the actor's brothers, Sunny and Bobby Deol.

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2

Sequel to the 2011 film, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 opened to ₹ 6.30 Cr, as per Sacnilk. The movie minted ₹ 33.97 Cr in the six-week theatrical run.

Ghayal Once Again

Ghayal Once Again is one of Sunny Deol's most well-known films. The movie opened to ₹ 7.30 Crore.

Singh Saab The Great