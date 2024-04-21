Jackie Shroff-Aftab Shivdasani Join Akshay Kumar Starrer Welcome To The Jungle?

Advertisement

Welcome To The Jungle makers have assembled possibly the biggest cast for a Hindi film. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kiku Sharada and Krushna Abhishek. Singers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh round out the cast. Even then, the makers seem to be looking for additional actors to join the team as there are reports of Jackie Shroff and Aftab Shivdasani coming on board the project.

Jackie Shroff and Aftab Shivdasani to join Welcome To The Jungle

As per a report by Midday, Aftab Shivdasani and Jackie Shroff will be featured in key roles in the film, which has been drawing attention from all angles since its announcement. It was reported last month that 75-year-old Farida Jalal had also joined the cast.

Welcome returns after 9 years in a new avatar

A new Welcome film is coming to the big screens after close to a decade. From the looks of it, the Ahmed Khan directorial will be totally different from the previous movies Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). Welcome 3 went on the floors last year in November and will debut in theatres on December 20.

Released in 2007, Welcome starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The second installment was titled Welcome Back which was released in the year 2015 and featured John Abraham and Shruti Haasan. Both the movies were directed by Anees Bazmee.