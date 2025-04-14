sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 14th 2025, 22:28 IST

Jaideep Ahlawat 'Envies' Jewel Thief Co-star Nikita Dutta's Energy, Jokes About Stealing Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace

Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta and Saif Ali Khan came together for the trailer launch of their film Jewel Thief, which will premiere on Netflix on April 25.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Nikita Dutta at Jewel Thief trailer launch
Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Nikita Dutta at Jewel Thief trailer launch | Image: Varinder Chawla

Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Nikita Dutta arrived at the trailer launch of their film Jewel Thief on April 14. Producer Siddharth Anand and actor Kunal Kapoor also joined the cast. The film is a heist drama and will stream on Netflix from April 25. Several moments from the trailer launch of the movie have gone viral online.

Jaideep Ahlawat shares what he would ‘steal’ from his co-stars

In one of the moments doing rounds on social media, Jaideep Ahlawat was asked what he would like to take away from his co-stars. When asked about Saif Ali Khan, in his signature quirky style, the Jaane Jaan fame said, “Haryana mein ek property hai, Pataudi Palace. (There’s a property in Haryana, Pataudi Palace)." Saif quipped, “He is buying my house?" to which Ahlawat added, “Achhi hai, maine dekhi hai bohot kamaal ki hai. (It is a good property. I have seen it, it’s wonderful)." For the unversed, Pataudi Palace is a kothi in Gurugram district which was passed on from the last ruling nawab, Iftikhar Ali Khan, to his son, the last recognized titular nawab, Mansoor Ali Khan and is now held by Saif. The palace is said to be spread over 10 acres and has 150 rooms. It is reportedly worth ₹800 crore. 

At the trailer launch event, Jaideep also shared that from Nikita Dutta, he would like to steal energy. He said, “Bohot energetic hai wo. She is always happy. I sometimes envy that. She is always charming, happy, and ‘yes, let’s do something’. He added, “And Kunal of course, the fitness, the voice, everything. Looks great." A video of the actor is now circulating online.

Jaideep Ahlawat flaunts his dance steps at the Jewel Thief trailer launch 

Ahead of the trailer, makers of the film launched a song from Jewel Thief- Jaadu. What caught social media's attention in the song was Jaideep Ahlawat's flawless dance moves, which is a talent the actor kept hidden till now. At the trailer launch, he grooved to the song in front of media personnel, confirming that it was indeed him in the music video. The actor also expressed astonishment at people being impressed with his dancing skills and said, “I don't know why people get surprised when someone shows they can dance. I come from Haryana and people who have seen me since my childhood know that I have danced a lot in the past as well. So it is really normal." 

 

Published April 14th 2025, 22:28 IST