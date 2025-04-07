Jamie Lever's Spot-On Mimicry Of Sonam Kapoor's Paparazzi Appearance Leaves Internet In Splits | Watch

Jamie Lever has gained popularity for making short videos mimicking Bollywood celebrities. After her video on Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja went viral, the comedian chose Sonam Kapoor as her muse. In the video, Jamie dressed as the Delhi 6 actress and hilariously imitated her interactions with paparazzi. Her post has already garnered 1.4 million views and nearly 50,000 likes.

Don't click Vaayu: Jamie Lever pulls a Sonam Kapoor

On March 25, Jamie took to her Instagram account to share a video mimicking Sonam Kapoor's interaction with paparazzi when she lands in Mumbai. She shared the video with the text, ‘Sonam Ma’am in town' and caption, “Masakali thoda mazaak karli 🕊️🕊️”. To truly imbibe the character, Jamie donned an oversized striped coat teamed with wide-bottomed pants, which is Sonam Kapoor's signature look. She even carried a luxury bag and donned sunglasses for the video.



In the video, the paparazzi member could be heard asking the actress to pose for the photos, but she kept saying, ‘thank you’. In another hilarious moment, Jamie, as Sonam, could be seen instructing the cameramen how to take her pictures and says, ‘You have forgotten how to click me. ’ She ended the video by saying, “Please Vayu ko mat lena”, in signature Sonam Kapoor style. Jamie's uncanny mimicry has gone viral with social media users saying that she has performed better than Sonam Kapoor herself.

When Jamie Lever mimicked Sunita Ahuja

The comedian, who is the daughter of Johnny Lever, also posted a video copying Sunita Ahuja. She shared a video in which she could be seen dressed similarly to Ahuja and even copied her voice. She mimicked her persona, hand gestures and even the words Govinda's wife often uses. The video was a recreation of Sunita's recent home tour she gave to Curly Tales.