Updated February 19th, 2024 at 03:07 IST

Janhvi Kapoor All Set To Star Opposite Ram Charan, Confirms Father Boney Kapoor | WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor's father and film producer Boney Kapoor recently confirmed his daughter's collaboration with RRR star Ram Charan.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Boney Kapoor
Boney Kapoor | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Janhvi Kapoor has been in the news for a while now for her involvement in the Jr NTR starrer film Devara. While the film, still left with the shoot is postponed to October 10, Janhvi is making headlines for yet another film starring Ram Charan. While the rumours of her involvement in another Telugu film with the Game Changer star were doing the rounds on the internet, it was not confirmed if it was true. Now, her father and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor has reacted to the news.

Boney Kapoor Confirms Janhvi Kapoor's Collaboration With Ram Charan

A video of Boney Kapoor talking about Janhvi Kapoor's next project is going viral on social media. In the video which ends abruptly, the film producer can be heard saying, "And she is soon going to start a film with Ram Charan too. Toh yeh samjho kuch Maa ka aashirvaad hai... (Take it as it's her mother's blessings.)" Boney Kapoor was suggesting that Sridevi's blessings are behind Janhvi's career trajectory.

What Are Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan Upto?

Actor Ram Charan is currently busy with the shoot of his film Game Changer with filmmaker S Shankar. The film will also star Bollywood actress Kiara Advani in the lead role. Meanwhile, Janhvi is busy shooting for the pan-India film Devara starring Jr NTR. The film directed by Koratala Siva will mark Janhvi's south film debut. It is produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. There are also speculations that Janhvi Kapoor might also make her Tamil debut soon opposite Soorarai Pottru actor Suriya. 
 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 03:07 IST

