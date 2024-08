Published 13:39 IST, August 18th 2024

Janhvi Kapoor Buys Same Car As Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Worth Rs 2.50 Crore, Takes It Out For A Spin

Janhvi Kapoor New Car: On August 17, the actress, who was last seen in Uljah, flaunted her swanky new ride- a Lexus LM worth Rs 2.50 Crore.