Janhvi Kapoor Features In Rumored Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's New Year Photo Dump, Fans Say ‘We Already Knew’

As 2024 ended, several Bollywood celebrities took a moment to bid adieu to the past year as they entered 2025. B’twon hot pair, Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also paused to consider everything they are grateful for. However, Shikhar Pahariya's post caught more attention as it featured his lady love’s cute moment.

Janhvi Kapoor's pics in boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's New Year photo dump goes viral

On January 1, 2025, Shikhar Pahariya shared a series of photos on his Instagram handle. The carousel features memories from 2024, capturing special moments of his with close friends and family.

In a few of the photos, Shikhar and Janhvi Kapoor are seen enjoying a joyful time with their friends at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration last year. Another picture shows Janhvi relaxing on a traditional swing while cuddling with her dog. However, it was a more candid shot of Janhvi that grabbed the most attention.

In the viral picture, Janhvi is seen resting on the swing in a white cord set, her face reflecting a mix of stress and relief. One hand hangs from the swing, while her slippers and dog rest on the floor beside her. The picture quickly went viral.

Fans going gaga over Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend post

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend wrote in the caption, “I am grateful for everything I’ve been able to be, see, and do. As we head into 2025, I pray for more strength, insight, wisdom, and opportunities—to serve those in need to the best of my ability, to deepen my understanding of my roots and my future, to always choose the right path no matter how challenging, and to pursue every goal and dream with the energy, passion, and determination of a lion focused on its prey.” He continued, “I wish the same for all of you, along with everything you’ve wished for and truly deserve in abundance. Happy New Year. Har Har Mahadev.”

Ulajh actress also commented on the post, saying, “You are the best human on planet earth, happy nye don’t eat more butter (sic).”

Fans went crazy in the comments. One user wrote, “Love is in the air,” while another commented, “I so wanted them to get married.”