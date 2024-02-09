Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 17:41 IST

Janhvi Kapoor To Play A Lead In Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Sequel? Cameo Sparks Rumours

Actress Janhvi Kapoor made a special appearance in the recently released film in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Will she play a parallel lead in the sequel?

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shahid-Kriti in TBMAUJ, Janhvi Kapoor
Shahid-Kriti in TBMAUJ, Janhvi Kapoor | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been released and here’s where you can read Republic Media Network’s exclusive review of the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer.

Spoilers alert!

The much-awaited romantic drama Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya arrived in theatres on February 9 and audiences have started flocking to the theatres. The movie is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and promises to offer a love story with a unique twist. But do you know there’s a special surprise for viewers in the movie?

 

For those who have watched the movie, popular actress Janhvi Kapoor has made a special appearance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Janhvi's cameo comes at a crucial point in the narrative, adding an extra layer of depth to the story. Interestingly, the makers managed to keep Janhvi's involvement under wraps and kept the audience guessing until now.

Will Janhvi play a parallel lead in the TBMAUJ sequel?

The movie has ended with a note of ‘to be continued’ and Janhvi’s character has arrived at a prominent point in the movie’s narrative. It is highly anticipated that she might have a pivotal role in the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya sequel if ever announced. However, there’s no official confirmation on the same yet.

 

 

This isn't the first time Janhvi has collaborated with Maddock Films, the production house behind Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Previously, she starred in the horror comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Known for her surprise appearances, Janhvi recently made a cameo in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as well.

Advertisement

What more do we know about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Apart from Shahid and Kriti, TMBAUJ also stars veteran actors Dimple Kapadia, Dharmendra, Rakesh Bedi, and Rajesh Kumar. Directed by debutant duo Amit and Aradhana, the film is produced by Maddock Films, Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, and Laxman Utekar of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke fame.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

19 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

22 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

28 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

29 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

32 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

38 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info13 minutes ago

  2. Fire in Pune’s Sassoon Hospital Doused, No Casualties

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. FIFA: Which Stadium in US will host what matces?

    Web Stories14 minutes ago

  4. Harley-Davidson forecasts 2024 motorcycle revenue below estimates

    Automobile23 minutes ago

  5. Pak Elections LIVE: Nawaz Sharif Celebrates 'Prematurely'

    World25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement