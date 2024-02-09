Janhvi Kapoor To Play A Lead In Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Sequel? Cameo Sparks Rumours

Advertisement

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been released and here’s where you can read Republic Media Network’s exclusive review of the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer.

Spoilers alert!

The much-awaited romantic drama Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya arrived in theatres on February 9 and audiences have started flocking to the theatres. The movie is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and promises to offer a love story with a unique twist. But do you know there’s a special surprise for viewers in the movie?

For those who have watched the movie, popular actress Janhvi Kapoor has made a special appearance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Janhvi's cameo comes at a crucial point in the narrative, adding an extra layer of depth to the story. Interestingly, the makers managed to keep Janhvi's involvement under wraps and kept the audience guessing until now.

Will Janhvi play a parallel lead in the TBMAUJ sequel?

The movie has ended with a note of ‘to be continued’ and Janhvi’s character has arrived at a prominent point in the movie’s narrative. It is highly anticipated that she might have a pivotal role in the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya sequel if ever announced. However, there’s no official confirmation on the same yet.

This isn't the first time Janhvi has collaborated with Maddock Films, the production house behind Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Previously, she starred in the horror comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Known for her surprise appearances, Janhvi recently made a cameo in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as well.

What more do we know about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Apart from Shahid and Kriti, TMBAUJ also stars veteran actors Dimple Kapadia, Dharmendra, Rakesh Bedi, and Rajesh Kumar. Directed by debutant duo Amit and Aradhana, the film is produced by Maddock Films, Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, and Laxman Utekar of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke fame.