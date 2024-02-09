Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 10:15 IST

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya First Impression: Netizens Call Shahid-Kriti Film ‘Perfect Rom-Com’

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released in theatres today, February 9. First reviews of the film have been mostly positive with netizens hailing the story.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya hit the big screens on February 9. The film is headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, who feature together for the first time. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Shah, the film narrates the love life of a young man who falls in love with a robot. Fans of the actors thronged to the theatres to catch the initial shows of the film. Social media users took to their accounts to share initial reviews of the romance drama.  

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya deemed ‘superhit’ by social media 

After the initial shows of the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, social media users took to their accounts to share their first impressions. One of the users compared the film to Shahid Kapoor’s Jab We Met. The post read, “#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya is a lovely family entertainer. This movie will go the "Jab We Met" way. Will easily gross over 150 crores. Shahid Kapoor is a diamond and excels in understated characters. Kriti Sanon is revelation. Looking forward for sequel.”  

 

Another user wrote, “Harmless & Sweet Rom-Com with Sci-Fi touch. Its a Love story done with charm & humor. Nice to see @shahidkapoor  in a comic role &  @kritisanon  is impressive as Robo” 

Giving the movie 3.5/5 stars, a user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “#DineshVijan truly knows what the audiences want. First #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke now this - the family entertainer/rom-com void has been filled once again. #ShahidKapoor we missed you lover boy!  #KritiSanon your SIFRA couldn’t have been played any by anyone but you. So perfect.” 

Advertisement

Another user hailed the film as entertaining and funny. They wrote, “1000% recommend #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya, it released a day earlier here & just watched it -- it was hilarious. Shahid & Kriti manage to get you to buy into this ridiculous story, and that's on good acting. I haven't laughed so much in a theatre in so long.” 

A netizen called the film ‘perfect’ for Valentine while being a family-friendly entertainer. The post read, “Rom Com with Sci-fi Touch - 3.75 ⭐️ fresh Feel good Family Entertainer. It’s a good movie full of comedy, romance, humour, surprise Cameo & good songs. Sahid Kapoor & kriti sanon  🤖 looks good on screen together. If you love to watch Rom-com then this is a perfect choice for valentines week.”

Advertisement

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya rakes ₹1 crore in advance bookings 

Advanced bookings for Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya opened days before the release of the film. Judging by the advanced trends, the film has shown a positive reception from the audience. As per the trade tracking site Sacnilk, Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya has raked in close to ₹1 crore in advance booking. For day 1 of release the Shahid-Kriti starrer has already sold 9715336 tickets all over the country, amounting to ₹97.15 lakhs.  

Advertisement

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also features veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The movie, co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar, released in theatres on February 9.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 09:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

19 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

23 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

29 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

29 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

32 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

38 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info13 minutes ago

  2. Fire in Pune’s Sassoon Hospital Doused, No Casualties

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. FIFA: Which Stadium in US will host what matces?

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  4. Harley-Davidson forecasts 2024 motorcycle revenue below estimates

    Automobile23 minutes ago

  5. Pak Elections LIVE: Nawaz Sharif Celebrates 'Prematurely'

    World25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement