Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya hit the big screens on February 9. The film is headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, who feature together for the first time. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Shah, the film narrates the love life of a young man who falls in love with a robot. Fans of the actors thronged to the theatres to catch the initial shows of the film. Social media users took to their accounts to share initial reviews of the romance drama.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya deemed ‘superhit’ by social media

After the initial shows of the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, social media users took to their accounts to share their first impressions. One of the users compared the film to Shahid Kapoor’s Jab We Met. The post read, “#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya is a lovely family entertainer. This movie will go the "Jab We Met" way. Will easily gross over 150 crores. Shahid Kapoor is a diamond and excels in understated characters. Kriti Sanon is revelation. Looking forward for sequel.”

Another user wrote, “Harmless & Sweet Rom-Com with Sci-Fi touch. Its a Love story done with charm & humor. Nice to see @shahidkapoor in a comic role & @kritisanon is impressive as Robo”

Giving the movie 3.5/5 stars, a user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “#DineshVijan truly knows what the audiences want. First #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke now this - the family entertainer/rom-com void has been filled once again. #ShahidKapoor we missed you lover boy! #KritiSanon your SIFRA couldn’t have been played any by anyone but you. So perfect.”

Another user hailed the film as entertaining and funny. They wrote, “1000% recommend #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya, it released a day earlier here & just watched it -- it was hilarious. Shahid & Kriti manage to get you to buy into this ridiculous story, and that's on good acting. I haven't laughed so much in a theatre in so long.”

A netizen called the film ‘perfect’ for Valentine while being a family-friendly entertainer. The post read, “Rom Com with Sci-fi Touch - 3.75 ⭐️ fresh Feel good Family Entertainer. It’s a good movie full of comedy, romance, humour, surprise Cameo & good songs. Sahid Kapoor & kriti sanon 🤖 looks good on screen together. If you love to watch Rom-com then this is a perfect choice for valentines week.”

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya rakes ₹1 crore in advance bookings

Advanced bookings for Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya opened days before the release of the film. Judging by the advanced trends, the film has shown a positive reception from the audience. As per the trade tracking site Sacnilk, Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya has raked in close to ₹1 crore in advance booking. For day 1 of release the Shahid-Kriti starrer has already sold 9715336 tickets all over the country, amounting to ₹97.15 lakhs.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also features veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The movie, co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar, released in theatres on February 9.