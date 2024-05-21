Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer in her upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi, opposite Rajkummar Rao. The sports drama is set to hit the big screens on May 31. For the movie, Janhvi shared that she underwent intense training, that of a cricketer. She also opened up about how she did not look the part before beginning the shoot and how she got into the skin of the character with the help of her coach Abhishek Nair.

File photo of Janhvi Kapoor | Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi on prepping for Mr & Mrs Mahi between other projects

During the film's promotional event in Delhi on Tuesday, Janhvi shed light on the arduous journey she embarked on to step into the shoes of her character, Mahi, a doctor-turned-cricketer.

File photo of Janhvi Kapoor | Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

The 27-year-old actor shared, "I wasn't very radiant while shooting for this film. When I started preparing for this film, I was promoting 'Good Luck Jerry'. I was possibly shooting for Mili and I was about 8-9 kilos heavier. Sharan Sharma (director) was very stressed and told me that I didn't look like a cricketer. He said if I really wanted to do this film, I needed to start losing weight and begin cricket training."

Advertisement

Janhvi shares details about her prep for Mr & Mrs Mahi

Her daily routine was packed with physical training, guided by her coach, Abhishek Nair. She shared, "My daily routine was very intense. I was at the peak of my training, and my coach, Abhishek Nair, said that the training I was undergoing was more intense as what they did with their IPL players."

Advertisement

She also shared that her training routine included gruelling sessions in the nets with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players, strength training, conditioning, cardio, and cricket practice spanning over five to six hours every day.

(With ANI inputs)

Advertisement