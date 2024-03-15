×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 15:24 IST

Janhvi Kapoor To Play A Pivotal Role In Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani’s Don 3? | REPORTS

Janhvi Kapoor has reportedly joined the shoot of Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani Don 3. The film is expected to hit the big screens in 2025.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Janhvi
Janhvi | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Janhvi Kapoor has reportedly been roped in to play a pivotal role in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Don 3. The film is headlined by Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani. The third part in the thriller franchise is expected to hit the big screens in 2025. As per reports, Janhvi will step in the shoes of Kareena Kapoor in the second part of the film. 

Janhvi Kapoor to essay Kareena Kapoor’s character in Don 3? 

Ever since the film’s announcement, multiple speculations have surrounded Don 3. A recent report by Bollywood Life suggests that the makers are planning to have a special song in the movie similar to Yeh Mer Dil in Don 2. Kareena Kapoor featured in the original song and rumour has it that Janhvi Kapoor will be roped in for a dance number in the third part. 

A file photo of Janhvi Kapoor | Image: Instagram 

A source told the publication, “Farhan Akhtar has approached Janhvi for an exciting opportunity in Don 3, in fact, the actress even had a meeting in the Excel office, and the chatter is that she may step in the shoes of Kareena Kapoor Khan and do a special song in the film.” As per the sources the makers have deemed the actress most suitable to play Kareena Kapoor’s role.

DYK Kiara Advani came on board Don 3 on Ranveer Singh’s insistence 

After much speculation about the leading lady, makers announced that Kiara Advani would be playing the female lead in the film. Days after the announcement, reports revealed that Ranveer Singh insisted on the actress to headline the film. An insider told Bollywood Hungama that the makers had 3 actresses in mind out of which Singh zeroed down to Kiara. 

As per the publication, “Farhan Akhtar had short-listed two girls for Don 3, and it was Ranveer Singh who was very keen to have Kiara Advani on board. The two share a very comfortable bond off-screen and Ranveer felt that the off-screen bond would transform beautifully on the screen. Farhan then went to Kiara Advani and pitched her character.” The third part of the franchise, the film is one of the most anticipated movies of the coming year. 

Published March 15th, 2024 at 15:24 IST

