Jasmine Bhasin Shares UNSEEN Photos From Raftaar-Manraj's Wedding Festivities, Thanks Newlyweds For 'Unforgettable Memories'

Rapper Raftaar tied the knot with his girlfriend Manraj Jawanda on January 31 and confirmed the same by dropping his first photos from wedding ceremonies. The couple got married according to two rituals - Sikh and South Indian. Now, Jasmine Bhasin, who was part of the groom squad, has shared a series of photos on her social media handle offering a peek into the intimate celebrations. She attended the festivities with her boyfriend Aly Goni.

Inside Raftaar and Manraj Jawanda's wedding festivities

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jasmine shared a series of photos from sangeet and post-wedding ceremonies. In the carousel post, there are a few photos in which we can see Jasmine and Aly having a blast with the other guests. For the sangeet, Raftaar and Manraj opted for a multi-colour, floral printed ensemble. Whereas for the post-wedding celebration, Raftaar donned a white and black tuxedo, while Manraj looked pretty in a violet-coloured embellished ensemble featuring a thigh-high slit gown.

Sharing the post, Jasmine penned a note in the caption sharing her experience. She wrote, "Two days of sheer joy, positivity and love. Wishing amazing couple @raftaarmusic @volambiladki lifetime of happiness and togetherness. Love you both and thank you soo much for unforgettable memories. Bahut bahut mazzzaaa aaya."

Soon after she shared the post, Manraj commented, "Why dont i have any of these".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

A look at Raftaar and Manraj Jawanda's wedding photos

Raftaar, whose real name is Dilin Nair, tied the knot in an intimate wedding on January 31. He shared the photos of both the ceremonies and captioned it as "Officially Mrs and Mr NAIR. Manraj and Dilin."