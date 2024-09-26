sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mumbai Rains | Coldplay Fever | US Elections | Middle-East Tensions | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 09:58 IST, September 26th 2024

Jayam Ravi Relocates To Mumbai Amid Bitter Divorce With Wife Aarti, Hints At Bollywood Debut

Jayam Ravi Divorce: The actor announced his separation from his wife in a statement on September 9. However, the couple have stroked controversy ever since.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jayam Ravi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Brother
Jayam Ravi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Brother | Image: Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

09:28 IST, September 26th 2024