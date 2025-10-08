Jhund Actor Priyanshu Kshatriya Aka Babu Ravi Singh Chhetri's Gruesome Murder At 21 Eerily Mirrors Amitabh Bachchan's Movie

Actor Priyanshu Kshatriya alias Babu Ravi Singh Chhetri, famous for his role Babu Chhetri in the Bollywood film Jhund (2022), was allegedly murdered by his friend following a drunken brawl in Nagpur. The incident happened in the wee hours on Wednesday (October 8), police said. Priyanshu was 21 when he died. The accused, identified as Dhruv Lal Bahadur Sahu (20), has been arrested.

Priyanshu was found lying half-naked in serious condition in Jaripatka area in Nagpur by locals. He was bound with plastic wires and grievously injured. Police rushed him to Mayo Hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment. A police official stated that Sahu and Priyanshu were close friends. They would often consume liquor together. After midnight on Tuesday, Sahu and Priyanshu travelled together on the former's motorcycle to an abandoned house in the Jaripatka area for a drinking session. Under the influence of alcohol, Priyanshu allegedly threatened Sahu after an argument unfolded. He then fell asleep. "Fearing harm, Sahu allegedly tied Priyanshu with wires and attacked him with a sharp weapon", the official shared. The investigation is ongoing and more details are expected to come to light soon.