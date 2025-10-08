Updated 8 October 2025 at 20:44 IST
Jhund Actor Priyanshu Kshatriya Aka Babu Ravi Singh Chhetri's Gruesome Murder At 21 Eerily Mirrors Amitabh Bachchan's Movie
Jhund revolves around social worker Vijay Barse taking slum kids out of their lives spent in penury, hooliganism, drugs and alcoholism to form a football team that changes their lives. It appears as if Priyanshu Kshatriya paid the price of his wayward ways and the company that he kept, a theme reflected well in the movie.
Actor Priyanshu Kshatriya alias Babu Ravi Singh Chhetri, famous for his role Babu Chhetri in the Bollywood film Jhund (2022), was allegedly murdered by his friend following a drunken brawl in Nagpur. The incident happened in the wee hours on Wednesday (October 8), police said. Priyanshu was 21 when he died. The accused, identified as Dhruv Lal Bahadur Sahu (20), has been arrested.
Priyanshu was found lying half-naked in serious condition in Jaripatka area in Nagpur by locals. He was bound with plastic wires and grievously injured. Police rushed him to Mayo Hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment. A police official stated that Sahu and Priyanshu were close friends. They would often consume liquor together. After midnight on Tuesday, Sahu and Priyanshu travelled together on the former's motorcycle to an abandoned house in the Jaripatka area for a drinking session. Under the influence of alcohol, Priyanshu allegedly threatened Sahu after an argument unfolded. He then fell asleep. "Fearing harm, Sahu allegedly tied Priyanshu with wires and attacked him with a sharp weapon", the official shared. The investigation is ongoing and more details are expected to come to light soon.
Jhund movie revolves around social worker Vijay Barse taking slum kids out of their lives spent in penury, hooliganism, drugs and alcoholism to form a football team that changes their lives. It appears as if Priyanshu paid the price of his wayward ways and the company that he kept, a theme reflected well in the movie. What's common between Barse and Priyanshu is that they both belonged to Nagpur. Local media has dubbed Priyanshu as a "history-sheeter" and a "goon".
Published On: 8 October 2025 at 20:25 IST