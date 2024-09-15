sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:39 IST, September 15th 2024

Jigra Song Chal Kudiye Teaser: Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh Make For A Power-Packed Jodi

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt are joining hands together once again for the song Chal Kudiye in the upcoming film Jigra, eight years after they worked together on the popular track Ikk Kudi from Udta Punjab.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Chal Kudiye song features Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh
Chal Kudiye song features Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh | Image: Alia Bhatt/X
16:39 IST, September 15th 2024