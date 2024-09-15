Published 16:39 IST, September 15th 2024
Jigra Song Chal Kudiye Teaser: Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh Make For A Power-Packed Jodi
Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt are joining hands together once again for the song Chal Kudiye in the upcoming film Jigra, eight years after they worked together on the popular track Ikk Kudi from Udta Punjab.
Chal Kudiye song features Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh | Image: Alia Bhatt/X
