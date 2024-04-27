Advertisement

Jolly LLB and its sequel Jolly LLB 2 received positive response from the audience for their engaging narrative and comedy. Since then, fans have been asking for a third installment to the film. Amid the buzz surrounding the threequel, Pinkvilla reported that Jolly LLB 3 is all set to go on floors with Arshad Warsi leading the project.

When will Arshad Warsi begin shooting for Jolly LLB 3?

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Arshad Warsi will begin shooting for Jolly LLB 3 soon. "Arshad Warsi will begin a month-long schedule in Rajasthan soon. The pre-production work on the location has already begun," Pinkvilla quoted. The film helmed by Subhash Kapoor will reportedly go under production in May. Akshay Kumar will join the sets of the film and play the main lead. Meanwhile, Saurabh Shukla will reprise his role as the judge in the third installment of the film. So far, no announcement regarding the film's leading lady has been made. However, it is said that Jolly LLB 3 will be shot throughout this year and will hit the big screens in 2025.

Jolly LLB poster | Image: IMDb

What more do we know about Jolly LLB 3?

Just like the two films Jolly LLB (2013) and Jolly LLB (2017), the third part of the film will also be a comedy against the backdrop of the Indian Judiciary. According to Pinkvilla, the makers of the film have already planned to shoot a part of the film in Jaipur and is at present on the verge of locking the locations of the shoot.

Jolly LLB 2 | Image: X

Talking about the cast of the film, the source added that Saurabh Shukla, who played the iconic judge in both the Jolly LLB films, will rejoin the cast for part 3 of the film. Meanwhile, Akshay and Arshad will reprise their original roles of Advocate Jagishwar Mishra and Jagadish Tyagi, respectively.