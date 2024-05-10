Advertisement

Jolly LLB 3 ran into trouble soon after the film went on floors. The Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi movie is the third instalment from the hit franchise. The actors are shooting for the movie in Ajmer, where the makers landed in legal trouble.

Jolly LLB 3 makers land in trouble

On May 9 The District Bar Association of Ajmer filed a petition to halt the shooting of Jolly LLB 3 in the city. The action comes as a result of the portrayal of lawyers, judges and the legal system shown in the first two instalments of the film. As per Law Trend, a plea will be heard by the Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate, North Ajmer, on May 10.

A scene from Jolly LLB | Image: IMDb

As per the report in the publication, a hearing of the case was held on May 8 wherein legal representatives from Akshay Kumar, and Arshad Warsi’s team were present along with the film director Subhash Kapoor. As per Law Trend, Chandra Rathore, President of the District Bar Association, voiced the lawyers’ concerns, stating, “People will think that a judge eats gutkha and advocates fight for fees with clients, which is not the reality.” The association argues that the film misrepresents legal professionals and could tarnish the public image of the judiciary.

Why is Jolly LLB 3 about?

On May 2, the makers of Jolly LLB announced that the third instalment of the film is now shooting. Taking to X, Akshay shared a clip where Arshad warns viewers to beware of "duplicate Jolly". In the next frame, Akshay introduces him as, "Jagdeesh Mishra, original Jolly (Lucknow Wale). The video concludes with Saurabh Shukla holding a small blackboard, "Jolly LLB 3 Shoot Begins". Sharing the video, he wrote, "Aboriginal kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi. But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride !! Stay with me. Jai Mahakaal". As per a report in Pinkvilla, the schedule of the film in Rajasthan is a month long.

Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi. But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride !! Stay with me. Jai Mahakaal 😊🙏 #JollyLLB3 pic.twitter.com/wjGnc0XmDF — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Just like the two films Jolly LLB (2013) and Jolly LLB 2 (2017), the third part of the film will also be a comedy against the backdrop of the Indian Judiciary.

