Jolly LLB 3 Trailer: Akshay Kumar Meets His Match In Arshad Warsi In 'Judge Saab' Saurabh Shukla's Court

Jolly LLB 3 Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla are back with their witty courtroom drama. With the buildup of the Kanpur Vs Meerut launch, the makers silently released the much-awaited trailer for the 3rd part of the legal drama.

The 3-minute 6-second trailer of Jolly LLB 3 portrays the farmers' issue while blending it with the trademark humour that defines the franchise. Akshay Kumar’s character, Jolly, appears caught in a complicated situation, seemingly standing on the wrong side of the matter.

The film aims to address serious social issues with a mix of wit and satire, offering a story that is both entertaining and thought-provoking. By keeping its comedic essence intact while exploring a significant topic, the film looks set to connect with audiences on various levels.

The film features Gajraj Rao as the antagonist and Seema Biswas as a grieving woman seeking justice. It also stars Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao, with Ram Kapoor making a cameo appearance.

The movie is set to release in theatres on September 19. Jolly LLB was the surprise package of 2013, giving Arshad Warsi another chance to prove his talent as an actor. Saurabh Shukla, as lively judge Sunderlal Tripathi, even won a National Award for his performance. Four years later, director Subhash Kapoor released a sequel with Akshay Kumar joining the leads, and the legal drama became a commercial success.