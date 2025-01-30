Joy Awards 2025: Hrithik Roshan Gets Honoured Alongside Hollywood's Bigwigs Morgan Freeman And Matthew McConaughey | WATCH

Hrithik Roshan recently completed 25 years in Indian cinema for which he received an honour at the Joy Awards 2025 in Riyadh. The Fighter star stood alongside global icons like Morgan Freeman and Matthew McConaughey at this prestigious event, celebrating achievements in global entertainment and cinema.



Hrithik Roshan’s video alongside Morgan Freeman, Matthew McConaughey from Joy Awards goes viral

Taking to Instagram on January 29, Hrithik Roshan shared a reel capturing memorable moments from the event, where Morgan Freeman and Matthew McConaughey were also present. Expressing his gratitude, he wrote, “What a joy it was to be at the @joyawards 2025 in the presence of some of the best talents from across the globe! Thank you @turkialalshik for having me be a part of this celebration of Global Entertainment and cinema."

The reel featured moments from the award ceremony, with Hrithik looking stylish and confident as he received international recognition alongside Hollywood legends like Freeman and McConaughey.

Fans flooded him with admiration for representing India on an international stage. One user remarked, "Bollywood proud actor who represents India on globally." Another wrote, "Congratulations dear Duggz. God bless you." A fan commented, "Woah 000 you need to go global now with #War2 and #Krrish4." Someone else added, "Biggest superstar in the world all the time." Another wrote, "awards won't do justice,, congratulations.."

Why did Hrithik Roshan get honoured?