Jyothika is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood after almost two decades. The actress is gearing up for the release of her supernatural film Shaitaan. Ahead of the release on March 8, Jyothika has opened up on her role in the film.

Jyotika: I am extremely proud to be a part of Shaitaan

Talking about her return to Bollywood after so many years, the actress shared, “It's my re-entry in Bollywood after 25 years, and I think what I am really looking out in a film today, after doing numerous roles and different kinds of cinema down south, is something meaningful, something with great content. I am looking out for even 2-3 good scenes for myself in a film, and I feel I could be part of it. Shaitaan is very strong role-wise, content-wise and as a film, I feel extremely proud of it so definitely that's what made me choose it.”.

Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan's Shaitaan have built immense anticipation with their recently released trailer. Ajay Devgn returns as the protective father, while R Madhavan's portrayal of a sinister character sent shivers down the audience's spines. Interestingly, Shaitaan marks Jyotika's return to Hindi films after 25 years. Moreover, it reunites her with R Madhavan after two decades, while also marking her first collaboration with Ajay Devgn. This has her fans eagerly anticipating the release of this supernatural thriller.

What is Shaitaan about?

The film takes the audience on a journey with Kabir and his family as their fun weekend retreat takes a nightmarish turn when they let a friendly but mysterious stranger into their house. As the clock ticks, the family will be forced to confront their worst fears in this gripping tale that deals with the sinister elements of Indian Black Magic.