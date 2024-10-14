Published 18:50 IST, October 14th 2024
Kajol Deflects Question On Facing Betrayal In Life At Do Patti Trailer Launch: It's Too Personal...
Kajol's Viral Video: The actress, Kriti Sanon, and other Do Patti cast members arrived at the trailer launch of the film on October 14.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kajol attended the trailer launch of her film Do Patti | Image: Varinder Chawla
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:52 IST, October 14th 2024