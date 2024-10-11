Published 18:56 IST, October 11th 2024
Kajol Lashes At Those Wearing Shoes Inside Durga Puja Pandal, Netizens Call Her 'Jaya Bachchan 2.0'
Kajol was seen scolding people at the Durga Puja pandal for entering the area with their shoes on. She asked them to maintain decorum as it's a holy place.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kajol gets angry on people entering pandal with their shoes on. | Image: Varinder Chawla
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:56 IST, October 11th 2024